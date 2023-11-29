Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 181,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

