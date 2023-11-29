Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.27 and its 200 day moving average is $282.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.