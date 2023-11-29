Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

RS traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $270.22. 81,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,935. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average is $265.51. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $196.11 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.