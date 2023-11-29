Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.10 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 1,458,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575,812. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

