Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.10 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 58,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in CVS Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 606,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,589,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $109,882,000 after buying an additional 1,045,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,689,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,812. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

