Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.15 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 156.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,004 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 285,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,598. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

