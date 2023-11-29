Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 119,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,550. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

