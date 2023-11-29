Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 119,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

