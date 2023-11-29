Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.30 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. 181,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.