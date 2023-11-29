Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.38 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 87.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $13.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6,142.61. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,530. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,917.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,038.10. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,420.02 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,338 shares of company stock worth $50,877,096. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

