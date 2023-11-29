Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.42 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,618. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 211.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

