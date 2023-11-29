Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $18.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3,123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,870. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,000.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,918.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.