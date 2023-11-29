Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.74 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,108. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

