Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,120 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.23% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE DEI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 608,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

