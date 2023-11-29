Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 3,032,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,336,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

