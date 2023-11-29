Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $42.10 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936,250 shares during the quarter. AZEK makes up 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.92% of AZEK worth $42,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AZEK by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 3,143.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 885,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 987,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,911. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.29, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

