Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $469.26 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 75,125.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.29% of T-Mobile US worth $469,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.88. 598,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,268. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.