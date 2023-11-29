Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.27 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 684,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

