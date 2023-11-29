Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.64 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. 938,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

