Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $560.89 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $560,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after buying an additional 416,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.14. 1,982,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847,438. The company has a market capitalization of $448.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.