Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.27 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.42. 301,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

