Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after purchasing an additional 689,091 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $78,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,935. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $196.11 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.51.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

