Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $18.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,123.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,000.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,918.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $15,212,374 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

