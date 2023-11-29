Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NSA traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 38,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

