Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.22% of Macerich worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 176.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.90.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 291,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.18. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

