Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $6.12 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

EOG traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.19. 407,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.