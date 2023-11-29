Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,351,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309,029 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for approximately 16.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 10.66% of GFL Environmental worth $1,526,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

GFL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,391. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

