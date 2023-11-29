Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NUE traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

