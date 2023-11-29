Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 101,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,684. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.