Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.