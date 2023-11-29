Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 786,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 287,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

