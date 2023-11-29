Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 15,995 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 325,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.