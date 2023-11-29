Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 16,066 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,163. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

