Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 22,884 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $2,742,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. 329,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

