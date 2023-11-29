Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,822 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

Landstar System stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.03. 22,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average is $183.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

