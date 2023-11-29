Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 34,237 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Donaldson by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 22.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 77,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

