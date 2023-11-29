Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,924 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 5.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.12% of Visa worth $536,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $254.17. 806,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $254.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

