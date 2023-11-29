Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 101,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

