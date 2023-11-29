Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 38,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

