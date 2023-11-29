Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,882 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 335,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,168. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

