Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 308,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,618. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

