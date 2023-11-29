Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

CNC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

