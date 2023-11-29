Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 197.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,055,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.92. 231,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,453. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

