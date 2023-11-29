Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,747 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 79,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 522,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,911,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,748. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.