Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

