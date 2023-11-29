Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,801 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $17,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of VNO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

