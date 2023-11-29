OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Position Raised by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.60% of OptimizeRx worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

