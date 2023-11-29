Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Oracle were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,201. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

