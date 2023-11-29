O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Cut by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,873 shares of company stock valued at $18,392,602 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $972.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,973. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $938.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $936.64. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.