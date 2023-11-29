Ossiam Buys 49,759 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

BSX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 453,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,492. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.